Keyshawn Davis Gunning For 3 More Fights This Year, Bout W/ Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz

Play video content TMZSports.com

Keyshawn Davis isn't looking to rest and recuperate after winning his first pro title ... the young boxing star tells us he's looking to get right back to work 'cause he wants to fight 3 more times in 2025!!!

"Honestly man, I want to be back three more times this year," 25-year-old Davis, 13-0, told Babcock this week ... explaining he just hasn't had the chance to get a lot of rounds under his belt.

"I did three full rounds this fight, and then my last fight, I did one full round. I haven't been getting any rounds," the newly crowned WBO Lightweight champ said.

Of course, KD defeated the previously undefeated Denys Berinchyk by 4th round knockout on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Davis wants more fights -- which begs the question -- who is the opponent?

"This guy I want to fight next, he's a Mexican. He has a big following. He's well-known. Both of us can make a lot of money off this fight," Keyshawn explained, teasing the name.

"It's a Las Vegas fight, and who doesn't want to come to Las Vegas and watch a big fight? And our styles just match up so much. It's going to be an incredible fight. And this guy's name is Isaac Cruz. I would love to fight Isaac Cruz."

Play video content TMZSports.com

Then, of course, there's Gervonta Davis ... who many people, including Keyshawn's mentor, Terence Crawford, think would struggle with KD.

We talked to Keyshawn about his relationship with Bud, the pound-for-pound king ... and the impact he's had on his career.

"Terence Crawford, I've been knowing home for years, man," Keyshan said ... "Bud's been telling me fo years that I am the future of the sport. Even before anyone knew me."