New York Yankees Drop Longtime Facial Hair Policy, Beards Now Allowed!

The New York Yankees shocked the baseball world on Friday -- the team dropped their longstanding facial hair ban ... paving the way for players to grow out their beards!!!

Team owner Hal Steinbrenner made the announcement a few minutes ago, saying he has recently spoken with current and former Yankees regarding the organizational longstanding policy AGAINST beards.

Statement from Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner on the alteration of Yankees facial hair policy: pic.twitter.com/UdEuAg3gZy — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 21, 2025 @Yankees

"Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards going forward," Hal said.

"It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy."

It marks a major shift for the 27-time World Series champions. Hal's father, George Steinbrenner, instituted the policy in 1976, believing it would instill a sense of discipline among the players.

Before the course change, Yanks players could only rock a mustache -- nothing below the lip. Some players have pushed the boundaries of the rules in recent years, like the team's new closer Devin Williams, who grew out his five-o'clock shadow after being forced to shave his beard following a trade from Milwaukee.