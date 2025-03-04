Woah Vicky's Rockin' Bikini Shots From Africa Vacay
Woah Vicky's Rockin' Bikini Shots ... Vacation in Tanzania, Africa!!!
Woah Vicky's got us all agreeing ... Whoa! ... as she's showing off a series of sexy travel pics from a recent visit to Africa.
The rapper and model posted a treasure trove of pics to her Instagram account showcasing her trip to Tanzania, Africa on the continent's eastern coast.
The tatted-up beauty had plenty to show off, rocking a couple different orange bikinis while wading in shallow tropical waters. She was also kicking back and peacefully contemplating nature in a safari vehicle on the savanna, taking a moment to hike around in a bandeau top and bubble shorts.
She also made a monkey friend, with pics and video showing a lil guy frolicking on her chest -- we'd be pretty excited too! And she found time to sample some fresh seafood at a local market.
Check out the gallery and don't miss her with blonde extensions in a brown 2-piece swimsuit, and modeling a Zanzibar soccer jersey on the beach.
Happy trails, Vicky!