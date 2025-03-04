Woah Vicky's Rockin' Bikini Shots From Africa Vacay

Woah Vicky's got us all agreeing ... Whoa! ... as she's showing off a series of sexy travel pics from a recent visit to Africa.

The rapper and model posted a treasure trove of pics to her Instagram account showcasing her trip to Tanzania, Africa on the continent's eastern coast.

The tatted-up beauty had plenty to show off, rocking a couple different orange bikinis while wading in shallow tropical waters. She was also kicking back and peacefully contemplating nature in a safari vehicle on the savanna, taking a moment to hike around in a bandeau top and bubble shorts.

She also made a monkey friend, with pics and video showing a lil guy frolicking on her chest -- we'd be pretty excited too! And she found time to sample some fresh seafood at a local market.

Check out the gallery and don't miss her with blonde extensions in a brown 2-piece swimsuit, and modeling a Zanzibar soccer jersey on the beach.