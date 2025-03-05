Ceiling Fan Knocks the Feathers Off Panicked Pigeon on TikToker's Stream

Play video content @yourgalsha / Newsflash / NX

One pigeon had a feather-raising escape after panicking and beelining straight into a ceiling fan, just a split second after landing on a food influencer’s head ... and the incident was caught on video.

Content creator Shanise Lozzi was live-streaming a food review at Kedai Kopi, a coffee shop near the Geylang Serai Bazaar in Singapore Monday, when the pigeon swooped in and tried to land right on her head.

You can see Shanise immediately clutch her head in panic with one hand, ducking as she looks up ... only to find the pigeon heading straight for the ceiling fan.

It turned into quite the spectacle with the fan's blades knocking off a bunch of its feathers, with some even becoming unwanted garnish landing on people's food.