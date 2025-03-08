Diana Taurasi Is WNBA's G.O.A.T., Says Former UConn Star

Play video content TMZ.com

It ain't Sheryl Swoopes or Maya Moore ... no, the WNBA's G.O.A.T. is Diana Taurasi -- at least, that's according to former UConn guard Jen Rizzotti.

The Huskies hooper -- who's currently the president of the Connecticut Sun -- gave Taurasi the crown this week ... just days after the Phoenix Mercury star announced her WNBA retirement.

"She's the ultimate winner," Rizzotti told TMZ Sports, "and she's proven that she can win championships no matter what jersey she has on."

"She's the G.O.A.T. for me," she added. "For sure."

It's high praise, but you won't find many who will argue. The 42-year-old played two decades in the W, won three championships and made 11 All-Star teams.

She was so good, Rizzotti said she believes Taurasi could have even dominated for at least one more season with the Sun.

"If she had decided to come back," Rizzotti said, "I wouldn't have been surprised."

With Taurasi now available for new opportunities, coaching could be in her future ... and if UConn's Geno Auriemma is nearing retirement, Rizzotti believes Diana should consider taking on the role.

"If the opportunity ever came up where she could be in that position to mentor the next generation, those players will be pretty darn lucky," Rizzotti said.

As we all know, Taurasi has a deep admiration for Auriemma and gave an emotional speech at his 1,217th win last November, expressing her love for her former coach.