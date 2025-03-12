Guess the Bikini Babe Who's Heatin' Up in Miami
Guess The Bikini Babe Heatin' Up In Miami!
Published
Summer may be a ways off, but Miami didn’t get the memo -- one smokin’ babe was soaking up every inch of those sunny Florida rays, wearing next to nothing!
This sizzling rapper dropped a fire shot straight from the 305 … but we’re keeping their identity a mystery for now. Take a good look and see if you can guess who it is.
Whether you guessed right or not, one thing’s for sure -- if our abs were that fine-tuned and sculpted, we’d definitely be flaunting them too!