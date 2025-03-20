Great Deals on Digital Cameras From Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Keep your phone in your pocket and start capturing the world around you with a new digital camera and cool bundles available on Amazon!

You can flex your artistic side, jumpstart your Vlog vids or even create a new flow for your social media content ... the options are endless with cool cameras!

Pick the one that's right for you and get your flick on!

Capture the world around you with a Nikon COOLPIX P950 Superzoom Digital Camera!

There's no better name in the camera game than a Nikon, and this powerful camera with 83X optical zoom and a 3.2" LCD digital display ... you'll see far and wide. Be sure to take advantage of the tech with its WiFi connectivity, images stabilization and shoot your videos at a whopping 4k!

One satisfied shutterbug said: "Recently finished a photo safari in South Africa and was very pleased with the results of the COOLPIX P950. It provided great zoom pictures of wildlife subjects at a distance. Photos taken in low light were good with minimal editing in the free Nikon NX Studio and it generally handled high speed motion well on standard settings."

Step up your content creation with a DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Vlogging Camera!

Start capturing all the vlog-ready moments with this creator combo ... it's packed with 3 axis video stabilization, face and object ActiveTrack 6.0 and 120 frames per second for those slow-mo moments. It comes packed with a touch screen, microphone, travel bag and a ton more to keep you on the move.

One five star reviewer commented: "Are you a content creator looking for a compact, versatile camera that packs a punch? The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo might be just what you need. This pocket-sized wonder promises professional-grade video in a portable package. But does it live up to the hype? Let's dive in and find out."

Get everything you need with the Sony ZV-1F Camera Bundle!

You'll have everything you'll need to set up the right shot when you pick up this twenty-one-piece camera bundle. The 24mm to 70mm zoom lens and LED viewer will kick off your content, but when you pair with all the epic accessories like tripods, filters, lights, stabilizer, cases, caps, SD cards and more ... you'll have all the right tools for the trade!

One happy customer wrote: "I purchased this camera for making video and vlogs. I am learning to make YouTube videos and easy to work with. Also great for capturing family moments and creating memories of vacations."

Never miss a moment by carrying the Kodak AZ401RD Point & Shoot Digital Camera!

This powerful little Kodak is part of the PixPro line and comes stacked with some great features at an entry-level price. The Astro Zoom collection brings a 40x zoom ... while you can flip a switch and be shooting in 720p instantly. With the 24mm wide angle options you can always take a step back and look at the bigger picture in life!

A five star reviewer wrote: "I am an amateur photographer at heart just learning and wanted a semi-cheap camera with a well known name. What I received was a great camera that is easy to use and budget friendly. I am going to have so much fun using it. It's light weight and very happy with the quality of the picture and video."

Keep it compact with this Canon Powershot SX740 HS Camera with 40x Optical Zoom!

Don't let the small size fool you ... this Canon camera has all the bells and whistles of a big and bulky camera ... all while being able to fit in your pocket. The DIGIC 8 processor makes your shots crisp and clear, while the 40x zoom stabilizer helps you get it close to your content ... geez it's even got Bluetooth and WiFi technology built right in?!

One happy camera lover wrote: "I absolutely love this camera. Came brand new in the box, works 100% and the camera’s picture quality is insanely good! It’s a very easy to use, small compact camera. Best purchase ever!"

Add a burst of color to your camera bag with the Kodak PIXPRO FZ55-BL 16 MP Digital Camera!

Even if you're shooting in black and white, this Kodak camera is going to bring you a touch of color to every image, with a dark red, classic blue and even a black option ... grab the one that matches your vibe on your next shoot! Did we mention this little baddy shoots in 1080p for all your video needs?!

One happy user wrote: "Good compact camera for everyday use. The 16MP CMOS sensor delivers sharp, vibrant images, and the 5X optical zoom is great for capturing details from a distance. It’s lightweight, easy to use, and perfect for travel or casual photography. The 28mm wide-angle lens is a bonus for group shots or scenic views. Good value for the price and an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable, no-fuss cam."

Get high definition in a small package with the Minolta MND20 Ultra HD Digital Camera!

This mini Minolta comes complete with all the best features and functions ... all while being small enough to fit into your back pocket. It's got an impressive 2.7K HD video resolution, bring it in close with its 16X zoom and it's even packed with anti-shake stabilization. It also comes in an assortment of cool colors to help you stand out at your next shoot.

One happy user wrote: "The Minolta MND20 compact camera is a perfect small camera to keep in a purse or pocket. The photos are sharp and the camera processes each photo quickly."

Capture the world by land or by sea with the OM SYSTEM Tough TG-7 Underwater Camera!

Embrace your inner amphibian and explore the terrain with this incredible durable camera that is shockproof, waterproof and dust proof. This tough camera can take whatever life can toss at it ... and capture it all in 4k while it's doing it! Leave your chords and cables at home ... because you can migrate files to your computer or smartphone with the integrated Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity.

One happy user wrote: "This is a small, rugged, and waterproof camera that can be put in a pocket and exposed to harsh environments. It takes pretty good pictures and video. I partially LOVE the macro modes. I bought the guide light and silicone jacket accessories for it. With focus stacking and the guide light this little guy is very fun to explore the smaller things all around us."

Get your photography started with the VJIANGER 4K Digital Camera!

Break into your next hobby with this great camera bundle without breaking your bank because this great compact camera has 4K capabilities, 18X zoom and a 180 degree flip screen to set up your shoots ... all for the cost of a few coffees. Did we mention it comes with a 32GB memory card and extra rechargeable batteries ... what are you waiting for?

One five star reviewer wrote: "I was looking for a good-quality camera without spending a fortune, and this one delivers! The 4K resolution is super clear, and the flip screen is perfect for vlogging and selfies. It’s lightweight, easy to use, and comes with everything you need to start shooting right away!"

Take your next shot with the YIGLOO 4K Digital Camera!

And last ... but certainly not least, this great bundle is the perfect point-and-shoot camera to keep in your pack or purse, with its 4K video, autofocus, flash and a big flip screen ... this camera is perfect for your next adventure. Complete with memory cards, backup batteries and a charger ... you'll be prepared to shoot anything that comes your way.

A verified purchaser wrote: "I'm very impressed with what this camera offers, and it comes with 2 batteries, 32 GB SD card, carrying case, lens cover and charger. Picture quality is excellent and 4K video quality resolution is sharp and clear, great for Vlogging. Easy everyday or on the go camera and light weight. Affordable, I recommend this camera."

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!