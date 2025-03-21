Deals on Handbags and Purses for Spring

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Give yourself a fresh start this spring -- and refresh your wardrobe with some new accessories!

It’s time to put away all those winter hats and scarves and break out your warmer-weather attire. And what better way to start the season than to treat yourself to a new bag…or two!

Whether you’re looking for an everyday tote for work and travel or a pastel pop of color for springtime vibes, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to add a little sunshine to your outfit!

Take home a classic with the Coach Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag.

A modern take on the brand’s iconic 1970s design, this structured bag is so versatile and a great choice for the office or a date night. Crafted from soft grain leather, the Tabby has room for all the essentials which can be kept organized with multifunction pockets. And, the convenient outside zip pocket can be used for all those items you need to be easily accessible.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “This bag is absolutely gorgeous! From the quality craftsmanship to the smooth leather and 3 versatile strap options. I was surprised this bag came with a chain strap, long crossbody/shoulder strap and a short satchel strap. So many ways to wear this bag. Worth every penny! You will not be disappointed in this bag.”

Elevate your look with the JW PEI Joy Shoulder Bag.

Crafted with sustainable vegan leather made from recycled plastic bottles, this bag is both chic and environmentally friendly. It’s available in a wide variety of colors -- guaranteeing it will always match your outfit! It also comes with an adjustable matching strap so it can be worn however you want, whether it’s a shoulder bag or a crossbody.

“I bought this bag after seeing it on social media, and I’m so glad I did! It’s beautifully made with excellent quality, and it pairs effortlessly with so many outfits. If you’re someone who prefers a minimalist approach and doesn’t carry a lot, this purse is perfect. It’s simple, stylish, and absolutely gorgeous,” a happy customer shared.

The Kate Spade New York Deco Chain Shoulder Bag is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe.

This sleek shoulder bag is inspired by Art Deco style and makes a statement with its pale pink pebbled leather and gold-tone metal chain shoulder strap. The bag’s interior is crafted with a faille lining and several zip compartments for storage. It’s all secured with the brand’s specialty K hardware and a magnetic snap closure.

One customer raved: “OMG I love this!!!! It is such a nice quality purse. Everything about it is perfect. It is going to look super cute with my sundresses. In the meantime I will use it with jeans for going out. It came with a nice little sack to keep it looking like new. I expect this to last many, many years.”

The Marc Jacobs The Leather Medium Tote Bag can do it all!

If you’re searching for an all-day, everyday bag that can fit all of your belongings, this purse will be perfect for you. This oversized bag is made from full-grain leather and features the brand’s iconic namesake debossed logo. Inside, it has multiple pockets for organization and comes with both top handles and a detachable adjustable crossbody strap.

“Love this bag! The size is perfect and I love the color. There is so much room inside and the wide strap is so nice. I will definitely be buying others,” one five-star reviewer shared.

The Calvin Klein Zoe Tote Bag puts a new twist on a classic bag.

This faux leather purse features a chic crossover design but opens like a regular tote. With plenty of interior storage, you’ll have room for all of your essentials, including larger items like your laptop. It also comes equipped with adjustable shoulder straps, making it easy to carry no matter where you’re going.

One happy customer wrote: “I recently purchased the Calvin Klein Zoe Tote and instantly fell in love with the color! The spacious interior easily holds all my work-related items, making it both practical and stylish. I especially appreciate the open-concept design and the fact that it doesn’t have a middle divider, which gives me more flexibility to organize my belongings. Highly recommend!”

The Karl Lagerfeld Paris Maybelle Crossbody Bag is so handy when you’re on the go!

This simple but stylish faux leather bag may be compact but it will hold all of your essentials -- from your phone to your wallet to even your favorite lip gloss. With a crossbody strap, it’s ideal for anyone who always has a lot to accomplish and needs their hands free at all times.

“This handbag is perfect. Great size - able to fit my phone, a cosmetic bag and small wallet, along with a few other odds and ends. Lovely colour. Do not hesitate to buy! Of course, outstanding brand also,” one buyer wrote in a review.

The Coach Willow Soft Bucket Bag is the quintessential go-anywhere purse!

Crafted with polished pebble leather, this roomy handbag has an organized interior with one zip compartment, two open compartments and a pocket for small necessities. It secures shut with the brand’s signature turn-lock closure, keeping your belongings safe. Plus, it can be carried by hand, on your shoulder or as a crossbody.

A pleased customer shared: “The size is perfect -- not too big but not too small -- and fits perfectly on my hip when I wear it crossbody. It comes with a removable handle and removable strap for carrying whichever way you prefer. Both are comfortable to carry. The quality, of course, is superb. This is always the case with any Coach bag I own. I truly love this bag.”

You can’t go wrong with the Michael Kors Charlotte Tote Bag!

This black leather bag will become a timeless addition to any wardrobe and will seamlessly fit into your daily life -- whether you’re heading to the office or catching a flight. It features two side slip pockets for quick access to your important essentials while its top-zip fastening opens to a spacious interior for everything else. Plus, it’s crafted from luxe Saffiano leather so it’s built to last.

“Great shoulder bag with a lot of storage options. The interior and exterior pockets help me keep everything organized and easy to find and the main compartment is large enough to include extra things like my iPad, magazines, or a bottle of water along with my wallet and a cosmetic bag, but the bag doesn’t seem too big or get too heavy,” one reviewer shared.

The Kate Spade New York Liv Shoulder Bag is so fitting for spring!

Available in a lavender cream hue, this leather bag may have a small silhouette but it makes a big impact -- and will coordinate flawlessly with all your pastel looks in the coming season. It’s a great option for day or night and features a flap closure that will always keep your essentials secure.

“I adore the color of this bag. I also love that it came with a nice dust bag to store it in. It is a nice bag to use when you do not need much that day so keep in mind that it is on the smaller size. Other than that, it seems well made and I have enjoyed using it so far,” one customer shared.

The Queenoris Woven Hobo Bag is the perfect addition to your warm weather wardrobe!

This lightweight woven tote is crafted from durable faux leather and comes in a wide variety of colors -- from neutral browns to bright yellows and fun plaids. The internal compartment comes with plenty of room for your bigger belongings and even includes a matching clutch for your smaller items.

One happy customer wrote: “Super cute, spacious bag. The quality is amazing and exceeded my expectations. It also comes with a pouch bag inside which fits so many things! I absolutely adore it…Comfort when holding it on my shoulder is great, it does not slide off which is huge for me.”

