Jeff Beacher Celebrates Birthday With Paris Hilton, Cara Delevingne & Emma Roberts

Jeff Beacher celebrated another year around the sun with some of the hottest stars in Hollywood ... literally.

The showman and his longtime friend, entertainment mogul Cade Hudson, gathered their closest friends and took over the restaurant at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.

The group of friends brought out a birthday cake for JB as part of the celebration. We're told they dined on the restaurant's best items from the menu.

We're told two of his stars from Beacher’s Madhouse -- "Amazon Ashley," who famously toured with Miley Cyrus, and Ali Chapman -- also attended the event. Others in attendance included actors Omar Miller and Sid Williams, interior designer Kirk Thomas, and music manager Andrei Gillott.

Jeff had another reason to celebrate -- debuting his massive weight loss. He tells TMZ ... "I committed to transforming myself -- mind, body, and soul. Through discipline, lifestyle changes, science, and a complete shift in priorities, I lost over 200 pounds. But this journey wasn’t just about weight loss; it was about taking control of my future, my happiness, and my longevity."

Jeff adds ... "I’m going to create a movement and this time instead of helping hundreds of people, I’m going to help hundreds of millions of people change their lives for the better. If I can do it with all the adversity I’ve had, trust me … you can do it too."