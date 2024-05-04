Jeff Beacher, Kelly Osbourne Talk Return of Beacher's Madhouse

Just For One Weekend!!! (For Now)

Play video content

Jeff Beacher and Kelly Osbourne are officially bringing "Beacher's Madhouse" back ... telling a photog the variety show's returning -- but, only for a limited time.

The duo was out of Craig's in West Hollywood, along with Kelly's baby daddy Sid Wilson and their son Sidney ... and they confirmed the good news the uber-popular "high end circus" -- as it's been called -- is coming back to L.A. after almost a decade.

Unfortunately for longtime fans, the show's not coming back to H'Wood for good ... instead, Jeff and Kelly -- who now serves as creative director -- say it's coming back for just 3 nights only as part of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival.

The group was joined by famed Madhouse veteran performers Amazon Ashley and Lil Ali ... both of whom looked excited to be getting back into the action.

Play video content

For those who don't know ... "Beacher's Madhouse" was a staple of the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles for years -- with the whole crew putting on wild performances full of little people, giants and people dressed as Oompa Loompas.

We covered some of the crazier appearances over the years ... including Miley Cyrus singing the song "Big Ole Ti***es" to a drag queen back in 2012.

Play video content

And, while not in Los Angeles, Joe Jonas got a lap dance from a couple people during a Madhouse show in Vegas ... a pretty wild moment back in 2014 to be sure.

For those hoping to check out the wild show ... sorry to break it to ya, but it's invite-only. Only the biggest celebs can get in. Back in the day it was Miley, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan and more who would attend. Now? We'll just have to wait and see.

Play video content

There's certainly renewed interest in the brand partially because of a podcast Beacher and Osbourne started reminiscing on some of the wild stories titled "The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show" ... and, now it's coming back home.