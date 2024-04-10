Three-Way, All-Tesla Crash Goes Down in L.A., Hollywood Producer Involved

The most L.A. car crash you could imagine went down in La La Land this week -- with three electric vehicles touching tips on the road ... and yes, they're all Elon's creations.

Check out these pics taken from a crash scene in Bev Hills Wednesday -- where a 3-way Tesla pile-up occurred at the intersection of Rexford Drive and Beverly Drive, and it looks like there were a few different models in the mix, not to mention varying degrees of damage.

We're told these appeared to be Model Y, 3, and X Teslas ... and they were all different colors ... which made this whole scene all the more bizarre. Nobody was seriously hurt -- and cops did end up responding.

Beverly Hills PD tells TMZ ... a detective sergeant came out to facilitate the exchange of info, but didn't take a police report 'cause everyone walked away from the accident unscathed.

The other element that's strange here ... the fact that film producer Jeff Beacher appeared to be involved here as well -- although it's unclear in exactly what capacity.

Beacher's in the pink shirt with his name dead center of the chest in the pics, speaking with an officer and another woman at one point while shuffling through paperwork ... he was also on the phone at one point and looked a little stressed.

In terms of what caused the accident ... no word on that just yet -- but it is pretty gnarly to see, especially since Teslas are usually driving around town looking oh-so pristine and perfect. As it turns out ... they get banged up on the road too!

It's also just a perfect snapshot of life in L.A. ... with everyone going electric nowadays.