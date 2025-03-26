NCAA Wrestling Champ Wyatt Hendrickson All In On Air Force, Open To WWE, MMA

Play video content TMZSports.com

Wyatt Hendrickson set the sports world on fire Saturday night when he defeated Gable Steveson to win the NCAA national championship ... and while the Oklahoma wrestling product doesn't have any plans to pursue MMA or professional wrestling full-time -- he tells TMZ Sports not to rule out a future appearance!!

We caught up with the U.S. Air Force Second Lieutenant a few days after taking home the NCAA heavyweight wrestling crown ... and he said he's still riding the high of it all.

"I'm so grateful for my team and my coaches," he said. "That whole tournament, everything lined up perfectly for us to have a great turnout as a team."

While we have seen top collegiate wrestlers like Steveson make the jump to either MMA or sports entertainment after their time in the singlet ... his focus is on two things -- his career in the Air Force and the L.A. Olympics.

"That's a career I've wanted to have my entire life," he said. "A couple things might change here and there, [but] my heart is still the same, I have a passion to serve this great country."

But it isn't a 100 percent "no" if an MMA or WWE opportunity comes along ... although he did point out his history of concussions might have already made the decision for him.

"I'm not gonna close that door yet, but I think God kind of spoke for me there, he wants to protect me. I don't know, you might see me appear sometime in some upcoming things as far as WWE something like, I guess we'll have to wait and find out."

We also asked him about his interaction with President Donald Trump ... who had a front-row seat for the upset victory.

"Sharing that moment with him was really exciting," Hendrickson said. "There's a lot of moments like that where he kind of knew this was a little bit of an underdog story, but he appreciates that I have the heart of a warrior."

