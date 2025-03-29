What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

We've got an Olsen sister in the house!!! Step right up to these two Elizabeth Olsen photos and see if you can pick up the minor changes we're puttin' down! You better button up and snap to it!

Showing no sign of stage fright, Olsen rocked the heck out of this navy Chanel suit earlier this week, as she made her way into "The Drew Barrymore Show" in New York City.

Still struggling and wanting one more clue? This is a numbers game y'all ... you got this!