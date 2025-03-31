Richard Sherman's Wife Shares Surveillance Photos of Armed Thieves in Home

Frightening moment for Richard Sherman's family ... the wife of the future Hall of Famer shared surveillance photos of several armed men inside their Washington state mansion over the weekend -- and cops tell TMZ Sports they're now investigating the alleged burglary.

Ashley Moss -- who married the former NFL star in 2018 -- posted a few screengrabs from the couple's home security system on social media, with timecodes showing the incident happened on March 29.

The images appear to show two men, who Moss says were armed with guns, in jackets and face masks lurking around the home late at night ... with one of the intruders holding what looks like a duffle bag.

The men were also seen in the kitchen and living room area of the Sherman home.

"People are so sh**ty! Come in my house middle of the night with guns and threaten my family!!!" Moss wrote.

"Let me tell you .. you messed with [the] wrong one!!!"

On Monday, law enforcement confirmed to us that an incident occurred at their home, only saying it's "currently an open and active investigation."

Moss and Sherman -- who played 11 NFL seasons and won Super Bowl XLVIII -- got engaged in 2015 ... before marrying RS a few years later at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana in 2018.

They have two children together, Rayden and Avery.

It's unclear who, if anyone, was home at the time of the incident.

