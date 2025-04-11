'Million Dollar Secret' Star Sydnee Falkner Wants to Return for Season 2

Play video content TMZ.com

Sydnee Falkner wants another chance at the grand prize on "Million Dollar Secret" ... saying she's disappointed she couldn't win it all this time -- but, that comes with the territory of being the game's greatest threat.

We caught up with the reality star outside a hotel in Hollywood Thursday ... and, we had to ask her about the hit Netflix show everyone's talking about.

If you don't know 'MDS' ... it's a reality game show a lot like "The Traitors" -- where one contestant is awarded $1 million at the beginning of the game. While they try to keep their identity a secret, the rest of the contestants work to figure out the identity of the newly minted millionaire.

Sydnee was eliminated in the final episode, finishing four overall ... while a woman named Cara Kies -- a Los Angeles-based In-N-Out cook -- took home the $1 million. Many fans online are praising Sydnee's play this season, calling her a standout on the show.

Falkner says she'd absolutely sign up for the show again ... taking some lessons she learned from her first go-around with her -- including laying low a little longer than she did this time.

Sydnee goes on to say it feels like many of the other contestants were out to get her from the beginning ... but, that's just the way the game goes -- and, she's also embracing her new role as Netflix's Reality TV Mean Girl.

We also asked Sydnee which celeb she'd like to see on "Million Dollar Secret" ... watch the clip all the way through to hear who she's got in mind.