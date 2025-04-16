Trae Young Antics Deemed 'Mockery of the Game' After Ejection

Trae Young had an all-time meltdown late in the Atlanta Hawks' loss to the Orlando Magic in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday ... and his antics that resulted in getting booted from the game were criticized by officials after the loss -- with a ref claiming the guard was "making a mockery of the game."

Young -- who had 28 points in the 120-95 defeat -- grew increasingly pissed over officiating in the contest ... and with 4:47 left before the final buzzer, he reached his breaking point.

Trae Young T'd up for throwing ball at ref



Then takes ball and won't give it to ref



Then ejected



Then escorted out to Curb Your Enthusiasm music pic.twitter.com/QFSA5Kps32 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 16, 2025 @NBA_NewYork

The four-time All-Star first got T'd up for heaving a chest pass at ref James Williams ... and moments later, he earned his early-access pass to the locker room by kicking the ball and faking out another official.

After the game, Williams ridiculed Young's actions while explaining the technical fouls ... saying, "Trae Young received his first unsportsmanlike technical foul for throwing the ball at a game official."

"He received his second unsportsmanlike technical foul for kicking the ball away and making a mockery of the game as we were attempting to shoot the free throw for the first technical foul and by rule when the player receives two unsportsmanlike fouls he’s ejected from the game."

As for Young, he admitted to reporters his issues revolved around teammate Dyson Daniels ... who he felt wasn't getting proper calls throughout the night.

Play video content Atlanta Hawks

"Sometimes when I take my frustration out on the refs it’s not just for me," Young said. "It's for my teammates. I see Dyson Daniels going; he may not be a household name yet, but he deserves the same amount of respect as some of these other guys."

"If you see a foul, you should call a foul. That’s pretty much all it was for me."