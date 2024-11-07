Trae Young Goes At Knicks Fans After Game, 'Take Y'all Ass Home!'

The Trae Young vs. Knicks fans rivalry is back in full effect -- the Atlanta Hawks star jawed at a couple of New York supporters after their first matchup of the season -- telling 'em to skedaddle back to the Big Apple!!

The Knicks were in Atlanta to face the Hawks on Wednesday ... and their diehard supporters made the trip to check out the action -- making their hate for Young known throughout the contest.

But the three-time All-Star got the last laugh ... 'cause the Hawks won 121-116, with help from his 23 points.

Despite the loss, some Knicks fans stayed after the final buzzer to trash-talk Young even more ... and during his postgame interview on the court, he responded to three guys who were right behind him in the stands.

"I hope the Knicks fans find their way to the exit real, real quick," Young said with a smile.

"Take y'all ass home"



–– Trae Young to Knicks fans in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/mzMhORXGVi — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 7, 2024 @NBA_NewYork

"Boooo! Take y'all ass home!"

The tense conflict between Young and Knicks fans dates back to 2018 ... when the former Oklahoma guard joined the Hawks.

In 2021, a Knicks fan spat at Young during a game at Madison Square Garden. He's also been targeted with "F*** Trae Young" chants multiple times ... and signs mocking his appearance.

But Young claims he doesn't care about Knicks fans provoking him -- even in his home arena -- saying after Wednesday's game his main focus was winning the game.

"I know there's some real Atlanta fans in the building that were made that [Knicks fans] started yelling and doing what they do," Young said.

Play video content Atlanta Hawks

"Obviously when that happens, I just try to win the game and at the end of the game, you want your fans to cheer the loudest."