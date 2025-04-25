'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' Bicycle Lands on Auction Block

Pee-wee Herman said he wouldn't sell his bike for "a hundred million, trillion, billion dollars" ... but, at least one version is now up for auction -- and, it's not gonna bring in quite that much.

A bicycle from the classic '80s flick "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" is on the auction block ... one of 14 actually used while shooting the movie.

According to Van Eaton Galleries, this particular bike was used in several iconic moments in the movie ... including a moment where Pee-wee crashes into a curb and is thrown onto a lawn -- where he pops up and claims he "meant to do that."

This is the bike he rides when he swings across a lake on a vine, Tarzan-style, while running from security guards on the Warner Bros. lot ... the bike is filmed also landing off the vine.

The prop was custom-made for the film, and while it's been restored slightly to make it appear closer to what it looked like in the film, we're told the surviving elements have been kept intact.

On top of all the other features, the bike has a small bronze plaque behind the seat that reads "Property of Pee-wee Herman" so anyone who sees it knows it's the real deal. The bike is expected to sell for somewhere between $30K and $60K.