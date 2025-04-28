Avani Gregg Lookin' Like a Total Babe in These WaveRunner Hot Shots!
Avani Gregg How Do Ya' Like My WaveRunner Selfies?!?
Published
There's one shore thing, TikToker Avani Gregg turned up the temps on social media with her latest drop of hot shots! Rev up your engines and enjoy the ride!
Avani shared her latest vacay pics on the 'gram -- hoppin' on a WaveRunner and rockin' a blue camouflage-print bikini.
All about her angles, the social media star let her hair down, posing and snapping her fun out on the water ...
WaveRunner hair, don't care ... Check out our gallery and see Avani's watercraft hot shots!