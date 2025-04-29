Brian McKnight Sues Jaguar Wright for Defamation

Brian McKnight says Jaguar Wright is talking crazy when she claims he abused his ex-wife and some prostitutes ... so now he’s suing her for defamation over it.

The singer just filed the suit against Jaguar for a bunch of things she's been saying about him online ... which he says are blatant lies.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Brian claims Jaguar went on social media and alleged McKnight was hiring prostitutes and physically abusing them during sexual encounters. He says that never happened.

What's more, Brian claims Jaguar also alleged he was an abusive husband to his ex-wife Julie McKnight, who Jaguar claims is her cousin. Brian says he never abused his ex-wife and had no idea about her alleged relation to Jaguar.

Play video content Piers Morgan Uncensored

It's worth noting ... Jaguar has also made allegations against Jay-Z and Beyonce, going on Piers Morgan's show and claiming the Carters had more "victims" than Diddy. Piers ended up apologizing for airing his interview with Jaguar after getting a threat from Jay-Z and Beyonce's legal team.