Abdul Carter Will Wear Jersey #51 After LT, Simms Refuse To Unretire Numbers

After a public campaign to unretire jersey numbers worn by several New York Giants greats ... the team's 2025 first-round draft pick, Abdul Carter, has settled on a number -- 51!!!

The G-Men announced the jersey numbers Friday morning ahead of rookie minicamp, which Azeez Ojulari last wore before he departed in free agency.

While it's just a number ... it was a long road to get to this moment. After being drafted, AC was hopeful Lawrence Taylor would give him his blessing to take down number 56 from the rafters.

LT quickly told him no (and most fans thought it was a blasphemous ask), so Carter turned his attention to Phil Simms' digits. Simms said he was initially open to it ... but a few hours later, his family outvoted him on the subject.

Play video content X / FanDuelTV

Carter took it all in stride. In a pair of deleted tweets, he made it clear his main focus is on one thing and one thing only -- playing football.

Of course, these jersey numbers are far from official. The 21-year-old could decide he doesn't like the way it looks and opt for something else. Numbers only become set after the 53-man rosters are set, which isn't until August.