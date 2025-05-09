Menendez Brothers Resentencing Hearing Will Go Forward, Judge Rules

The Menendez Brothers got good news today in court in their ongoing quest for freedom ... a judge has denied a petition to stop a resentencing hearing from happening, and the brothers will get their day in court next week for the next step.

L.A. County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic rejected the prosecution's motion to stop next week's resentencing hearing, finding there's no new information revealed in a risk assessment report on the brothers that would stop the consideration.

Friday, details from the Compliance Risk Assessment (CRA) were revealed -- Lyle broke prison rules last year for being in possession of a phone. This year, Erik also broke rules, by having a cellphone and communicating with someone outside prison, and by purchasing and trading drugs, and lastly, performing tax fraud.

The Menendez brothers' attorney Mark Geragos said none of this was supposed to be public knowledge, so the brothers did not conceal their infractions from the psychologist performing the assessment, thinking it would not be used against them ... they were honest, MG says.

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the timing of the infractions is important -- the brothers knew they're under increased scrutiny during this ongoing process of review, and yet Lyle continues to display "narcissistic" ways, and Erik continues to seek validation from his brother. Therefore, Hochman said, the brothers are not yet ready to be considered for resentencing.

The judge pointed out he already made a decision in April to allow the resentencing hearing -- and he said Friday he saw nothing new presented that would change his decision.

The brothers' resentencing hearing is scheduled for May 13 and 14.

Erik and Lyle were convicted of shooting their parents to death with shotguns in their Beverly Hills home in 1989 -- and were ultimately sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

