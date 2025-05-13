Pete Rose Removed From MLB's Banned List, Now Hall of Fame Eligible

The late Pete Rose is no longer banned from baseball -- MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is removing the Cincinnati Reds legend and several other deceased players from the league's permanently ineligible list ... clearing the path for him to potentially finally get his spot in Cooperstown.

The shocking news broke on Tuesday ... with Manfred stating the lifetime ban on athletes will be lifted once they are no longer around.

Rose was banned back in 1989 for betting on games while serving as the Reds' manager.

Despite being the "Hit King" and one of the greatest to step foot on a baseball diamond, he was never eligible for the Hall of Fame due to the severe punishment.

The decision also affects "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and his teammates ... who infamously fixed the 1919 World Series.

The folks at the Baseball Hall now have a decision to make ... but Rose said before he passed he did not want the recognition posthumously.

Rose's family, however, filed a request on January 8 to have him removed from MLB's ineligible list.

Even President Donald Trump got involved -- saying, "Major League Baseball didn't have the courage or decency to put the late, great, Pete Rose, also known as 'Charlie Hustle,' into the Baseball Hall of Fame."

"Now he is dead, will never experience the thrill of being selected, even though he was a FAR BETTER PLAYER than most who made it, and can only be named posthumously. WHAT A SHAME!"

"Anyway, over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete PARDON of Pete Rose, who shouldn't have been gambling on baseball, but only ever on HIS TEAM WINNING," Trump added. "He never bet against himself, or the other team."