Pokimane Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 29th Bday!

Hey chat, guess what?! It's Twitch streamer Pokimane's birthday and whether or not she's celebrating live online, we're throwin' her hottest shots right your way!

Her hairstyles are always the hype, and whether she styles it long, wavy, short or natural, she surely knows how to look good for the camera!

When she's not playing her fav video games and live streaming, she's known to snap a sexy leg shot -- rockin' a fancy schmancy dress -- and take it to socials 😛!

Because Pokimane is the most-followed female-led channel on Twitch, all eyes are on her, so these pics shouldn't go unseen!

Scroll through the gallery to see all the rage!