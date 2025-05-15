'Walking Tall' Actor Joe Don Baker Dead at 89

Prolific movie actor Joe Don Baker has died at age 89 ... TMZ has learned.

The legendary actor, who appeared in a wide variety of films across decades, died on May 7, according to an obituary from his family Wednesday night. His cause of death was not disclosed.

The character actor grew up in Texas, and after serving in the U.S. Army, he moved to New York City to study acting. He first went into films in the 1960s ... going on to work in more than 50 movies.

His filmography includes "Fletch," "Walking Tall," "Cape Fear," "Final Justice," "Joe Dirt," "Congo," "Mars Attacks!" and even a couple of James Bond flicks.

