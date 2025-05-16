Florida Congressman Thinks Comey Should've Known Better Than to Post '8647'

Play video content TMZ.com

James Comey's the former director of the FBI, and he shouldn't have posted a message calling for the murder of President Donald Trump ... so says a congressman from Florida.

We spoke with Rep. Alex Fine Friday about Comey's controversial pic on "TMZ Live" ... and, he points out Trump's almost been assassinated twice in the past year -- and, people shouldn't be adding to the craziness with even the appearance of advocating for it.

The congressman adds members and former members of the intelligence community should definitely know better ... and, he says he wants Comey held accountable.

When Harvey and Charles question why this is such a big deal ... as opposed to when former Congressman Matt Gaetz used the term "86" to talk about several members of the Republican party.

Congressman Fine says Gaetz isn't the former FBI director -- so Comey needs to be held to a higher standard.

As for comparisons to Comey's post and Donald Trump's impeachment for "incitement of insurrection" ... Fine sees some key differences -- watch the clip all the way through to hear them all.

Comey's facing an investigation after he posted seashells in "8647" formation -- only for prominent conservative voices like Donald Trump Jr., Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem and others to accuse him of calling for an assassination.

Secret Service agents escorted him to their Washington Field Office Friday afternoon for an interview -- according to multiple reports. CNN says Comey's giving the interview voluntarily and is not in custody at this point.

Congressman Fine's definitely on that side of the argument ... and, he's waiting to see the results of a thorough inquiry.