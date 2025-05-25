Memorial Day Sales on Mattresses and Bedding

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Don't snooze on Amazon's Memorial Day Sale ... because they've got the dreamiest deals on mattresses and bedding for this weekend only!

If you're looking to upgrade to a memory foam mattress or are on the hunt for the perfect pillow, we've compiled some of the steepest sales on sleep essentials that you won't want to miss. Get ready to wake up well rested -- but act fast because these deals won't stick around.

Get the perfect night of sleep with the Sealy Dreamlife 14" Hybrid Mattress.

This cozy mattress combines the comfort of gel memory foam with the responsive support of encased coils, which move independently for targeted support. It also features a reinforced edge for increased airflow, added durability and flexibility. It’s all topped off with a stretch knit cover to help regulate temperature, keeping you cool and comfortable all night long.

There’s nothing better than cozying up in a warm bed on a chilly night -- and the Sealy Heated Mattress Pad guarantees the perfect temperature every time.

This electric bed warmer was designed with three soft quilted layers for total comfort. It comes equipped with two independent heat zones and 10 heat settings that range from 87 to 126°F. It also features a 6 ft power cord and 13 ft controller cord, which is compatible with most bed sizes.

One customer raved: “I have used this product for around a year now. In one sentence, I am IN LOVE. It has held up well for the past year, delivering consistent heat…This has let me sleep so much better at night during winter. My husband prefers it colder so having it just on my side made us both happily fall asleep.”

You’ll wake up well rested thanks to the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow.

As the brand’s most popular pillow, it provides cushion-soft comfort and adaptive support, whether you sleep on your stomach, back or side. The TEMPUR material contours to your shape, giving you personalized comfort and support. Plus, it features a knit, removable cover that’s easy to wash, keeping your pillow fresh for years to come.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I love this pillow! I had a memory foam pillow that had broken down and I was waking every morning with a headache and neck pain. The very first night sleeping with this pillow I woke with no pain…So happy to have found this cloud comfort one that is giving me great nights of sleep.”

Keep cool on those hot summer nights with Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Dual Cooling Pillow.

You’ll get a refreshing sleep experience thanks to the pillow’s cooling gel on both sides, which helps absorb excess heat. And it has all the features of a classic Tempur-Pedic pillow, with the adaptive support of the brand’s personalized TEMPUR material.

“I’ve been using this pillow for several weeks now and I can say with confidence that it is excellent. The ‘cool’ feature has not diminished and will be especially helpful in the summer months ahead. For me, it is just the right amount of softness, as a side sleeper it keeps my head at the right height while providing enough support and comfort,” one happy customer wrote.

Sleep any way you want with the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Symphony Pillow!

This pillow is perfect for back, side and stomach sleepers. One side is gently arched to provide support for the head and neck for those that sleep on their backs -- and the other has a flatter, more traditional shape for side or stomach sleepers. Of course, the TEMPUR material also provides a soft feel that adapts to your shape for pressure relief and support.

One reviewer shared: “I absolutely love this pillow. I have slept on it for two nights now, and it is perfect for me. I have not tossed and turned all night, and I have been having longer periods of deep sleep. I got the firm which is just right for me. This is another Tempur-Pedic product I’m satisfied with.”

Sleep tight with the super soft Tempur-Pedic ProAir Sheet Set.

This set, which comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillow cases, is woven from a blend of soft cotton and silky TENCEL Lyocell fibers. With an innovative fine-mesh construction, these moisture-wicking sheets offer maximum breathability to keep you cool while you sleep. Plus, they’ll stay put all night thanks to the fitted sheet’s Staytight™ Corner Straps, which create a secure non-slip fit.

“I was hesitant because of the price but they will keep you cool and feel very soft! The best and most comfortable material! Can’t wait for them to go half price again so I can buy a second pair! HIGHLY RECOMMEND and even worth the price!!” one reviewer shared.

Get a full eight hours sleep with the Serta Firm 12" Mattress in a Box.

This mattress is crafted with cooling gel memory foam, meaning you’ll get enhanced airflow, heat dissipation, and contouring comfort every single night. It’s also designed with three support zones to give your body a little extra care wherever you need it most -- especially targeting the lower back.

One satisfied customer wrote: “Serta makes a quality mattress and this one ticks all the right spots. It looks great and feels great. It's well-constructed and uses quality materials. I love the support this mattress gives me. My old one was starting to sag and this has been a great replacement. I definitely recommend it.”

Enjoy a peaceful night with the Serta Perfect Sleeper Innerspring Mattress.

Made for side sleepers, this plush mattress offers extra comfort at the shoulder, hips and lower back. With an 825-coil density system, you’re guaranteed to feel the contouring, cradling support and minimized motion transfer all night long. Plus, it’s crafted with Cool Twist Gel Memory Foam, which helps enhance airflow and heat dissipation, and PillowSoft Aire Soft Foam, which provides enhanced cushioning for exceptional comfort.

“My wife and I purchased this after reading the reviews. We are both on the heavier side, yet the mattress is holding up perfectly. No dents or sags. Highly recommended. It’s not hard but not too soft either,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

Upgrade your sleep set up with the Serta Perfect Sleeper Hybrid Mattress .

Featuring a three zoned coil design with alternating levels of firmness, this mattress is designed to keep you in your natural alignment throughout the night. Great for stomach and back sleepers, this bed utilized an 850-coil density system to provide targeted support for your lower back and hips -- as well as cradled comfort everywhere else.

One customer raved: “Love this mattress! I prefer plush and my husband prefers firm. We both sleep comfortably on this mattress. Truly the best mattress we have ever owned.”

Cozy up at night with the Serta Plush Heated Blanket.

If you constantly wake up chilly, this electric blanket is sure to keep you warm all night long. This plush corded bedding offers targeted heating as well as 10 different heat settings. It comes equipped with overheating protection and is conveniently machine washable.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I am so obsessed with this blanket! I’ve never used a heated blanket before and wasn’t sure how I would feel about being able to feel the wiring inside, but even with my sensory issues it doesn’t bother me at all. It is extremely soft, warm, and easy to use. The controls are simple, and there is an auto shutoff which is always appreciated.”

Feel the soothing effect of the Serta Zen Rest Heavy Weighted Blanket.

This 12 lb blanket proves a gentle amount of evenly distributed weight -- which can provide the calming sensation of being hugged or held. Crafted from hypoallergenic 100% polyester microfiber, the fabric is filled with glass beads secured within a quilted 5 inch box stitch.

“My overall impression of this blanket is that it’s a wonderful product and a great value for some better sleep. If you’ve never tried a weighted blanket, or are maybe looking for a better one, I would recommend giving this one a try,” one reviewer wrote.

