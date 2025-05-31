What's The Big Frigin' Graduation Difference?!

What's up y'all?! You may have a ruff time finding the discreet changes in these two images of the Dubrow family, but snap into reality and see if you've got what it takes to ace this exam!

Over the years, Heather and Dr. Dubrow have celebrated countless family milestones on Bravo's hit show "The Real Housewives of Orange County," and although Kat Dubrow's high school graduation wasn't filmed, the reality TV 'rents made sure to snap this sweet shot!

Move your tassel from right to left and sock it to 'em!