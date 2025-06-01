Hollywood's All Smiles For Graduation 2025

Congratulations are in order for this year's graduating class ... These grads now have the skills to pay the bills! But in all seriousness, the celebs have hit colleges and schools all over to indulge in the graduation fun n' festivities ...

Beauty and brains ... Kim Kardashian graduated from law school after a 6 year run, Simone Biles received an honorary doctorate and delivered the commencement speech at Washington University ... and Tony Hawk smiled with pride after his son graduated from Occidental College.