John Brenkus, 'Sport Science' Host, Dead At 54

John Brenkus -- the founder and host of ESPN's Emmy-winning "Sport Science" show -- has died at 54 years old.

Brenkus' loved ones said in a statement Sunday evening he passed away on Saturday following a battle with depression.

"His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time," the statement read, "and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help."

Brenkus, who graduated from the Univ. of Virginia, created "Sport Science," a show that delved into all of the minutia that it took to get world class athletes to perform at elite levels, in the early 2000s.

Initially, the program ran on Fox Sports Network ... but it gained global popularity following its move to ESPN.

Many of his former colleagues mourned his death on Sunday -- including Adam Schefter, who wrote in a post on X, "This is incredibly sad. John was so good at what he did. Sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, John."

"I counted myself out." 💔 I am in tears listening to John Brenkus speak about his suicide attempt two years ago. Mental health is something you always have to work on. Men need to keep talking to save lives. We will in your honor @johnbrenkus_. Please call/text 988 for help now. pic.twitter.com/4cyAvCnDSX — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) June 2, 2025 @BrandonSaho

Brenkus had previously been open about his issues with mental health ... admitting to Marcellus Wiley a couple years ago he had once been ready to die by suicide, but was saved by his dog. He said going to see multiple psychologists and therapists ultimately helped him get through his lows.

Wiley remembered Brenkus on X on Sunday by writing "RIP @johnbrenkus_" ... with prayer hands and heart emojis.