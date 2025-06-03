'M*A*SH' Actor Mike Farrell Shares Memories of Late Actress Loretta Swit

Play video content TMZ.com

"M*A*S*H" actor Mike Farrell reflects on the time he spent with his costar Loretta Swit before her sudden death last week.

Mike tells us that Loretta’s assistant was the one to contact him about her passing ... and he defines Loretta as a "dynamo."

Watch the clip ... Farrell shares the great thing he'll always remember about her on set is her ability to sit and be her demure self, but then when called into a scene she’d be roaring as Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan -- her fiery character on "M*A*S*H."

The actor goes on to share with us that the cast was truly a family and had become really involved in each other's lives.

Unfortunately, the show's "Core 7" has been separated by several of the bunch passing away recently, and Farrell opens up to us by saying "we’ve had to watch many of our comrades pass ... slipping away one by one."

Mike goes on to list the four members of the gang who the "M*A*S*H" legacy lives within -- Alan Alda, Jamie Farr, Gary Burghoff, and himself.