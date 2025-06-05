Athletics Fan Dives On Top Of Dugout For Foul Ball

One Athletics fan took the team name a bit too literally on Wednesday ... diving head-first on top of the dugout to snag a foul ball -- but her efforts were rewarded with a souvenir!!

The hilarious highlight went down in the sixth inning of the A's vs. Minnesota Twins matchup at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento ... when at one point in the action, a ball made its way over the safety netting and within feet of the front row of spectators.

This might be a better effort than anything A’s fans have seen in the last three weeks! #Athletics pic.twitter.com/rf3cueVYHe — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) June 5, 2025 @uprootedoakland

The lady who was sitting there with a male companion apparently felt the thing was within reach ... and jumped up and went parallel with the ground in hopes of going home with a keepsake.

While she didn't catch it out of the air, she was able to secure the ball nonetheless after it rolled a little bit on the dugout roof.

When she returned to her seat, the fan posed for a selfie with her new prized possession.

The broadcasting team speculated the woman was a former volleyball player ... as her move was comparable to a pancake.

Seems like the A's coulda used her help on the field ... 'cause the home team ended up losing to the Twins in a 6-1 result.