Jason Biggs Describes Retrieving Cocaine From Stranger's Trash Can on Street

Jason Biggs is getting real about his wild past with drugs and booze -- and he describes a night he was so out of hand, he ended up retrieving a bag of cocaine straight out of a stranger's trash can.

The actor spilled the tea on the "Well with Arielle Lorre" podcast, revealing that after shooting to fame with "American Pie" at age 19, he had cash, coke, and no one telling him "no" during his blackout coke and booze binge fiending phase -- not even his wife, Jenny Mollen.

He recalled snorting coke at 4 AM while his wife slept one night, and having anxiety about obligations he had later in the day ... so he tossed the baggie in his own trash to stop himself. But 15 minutes later, he came crawling back to dig it out and snort another line.

Fed up and desperate, he chucked the bag in one of his trash bins outside his house ... but sure enough, he returned shortly after, climbed into the bin, dug it out, and snorted yet another line.

It didn’t stop there. Frustrated with himself, he hopped in his car, cruised down the hill to Sunset Boulevard and stopped at a random house, rummaged through their trash bin, and stuffed the bag into a Starbucks cup. He drove home ... but once his current high wore off, he went back to the stranger's trash to retrieve the bag and finish it.