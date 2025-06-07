What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

It's PRIDE month and 'Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause is bringin' the energy and turnin' up the vibes for the celebration! Do you think you've got what it takes to find the minor switch-ups? Give it a go flaminGO🦩!

Chrishell's got many fans and followers, but check out how she fanned herself here -- The real estate hottie rolled into the PRIDE parade with her hair whisking in the wind and slayed a pink sequin dress!

Give Stause a good up and down ... Thumbs up to you if you can score the changes!

Happy Pride y'all!