Barry Sanders Reveals He Suffered Heart Attack Last Year
Barry Sanders I Suffered Heart Attack Last Year ... Healthier, Happier Now
Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is opening up on the health scare he experienced last year ... revealing he suffered a heart attack while on a recruiting visit with his son.
The 56-year-old Detroit Lions legend detailed the incident in an interview with CBS Sports ... saying he initially thought he was just dealing with some heartburn during the June 2024 trip -- but the feeling continued.
Sanders explained he left his son's visit and went to the emergency room ... and after undergoing tests and a heart catheter procedure, it was determined he did, in fact, suffer a heart attack.
The former running back said he used the experience as a lesson on improving his health ... and he has done just that through his daily routine -- like meds, eating better and walking.
"It's definitely made me healthier and happier," Sanders told the outlet. "Being the kind of athlete that I was, I would see people walking and I would wonder, like, 'What kind of workout is that?' But there's a thing called a heart healthy workout, where you're just getting your heart rate up a little bit over a certain period of time, and that's just really good for your heart."
"There was just a certain ignorance that I had about things like that. But all of it has been a learning process," he added.
Sanders is now calling on folks to pay attention to their hearts ... as everyone's situation is different.
Sanders also addressed the response from fans after his announcement last year ... saying the outpour of support "meant a lot to me."