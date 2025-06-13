Donna Kelce Joins 'Traitors' Season 4 Cast

Donna Kelce's 15 minutes of fame ain't up yet -- Travis and Jason's mom is taking a stab at reality television by joining the cast of "Traitors."

Peacock revealed the 23 famous contestants slated to compete in season four of the hit show on Friday ... and Mama Kelce is right at the top of the list.

Outside of the mother of two future Hall of Famers, there are plenty of other sports figures getting in on the fun -- Olympians Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski and ex-NFLer/"Bachelor" star Colton Underwood.

For those who haven't watched previous seasons ... the whole program is based on people working together to win prize money -- with a slew of traitors in the batch to try to derail their efforts.

The good guys gotta skunk out the bad ... but if more traitors exist at the end of the show, they win.

Other participants include people who have experience in front of the camera in the past ... but Donna's also used that after becoming the star of Super Bowl LVII a few years back.