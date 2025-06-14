San Diego Pride Sponsors Pull Out Over Kehlani's Headlining Performance

San Diego Pride just hit a major speed bump on the road to celebration -- several sponsors are pulling the plug on the event due to R&B singer Kehlani's headlining spot in the lineup.

UC San Diego, UC San Diego Health and Mayor Todd Gloria withdrew their support from the festival over Kehlani's vocal support of Palestine during the ongoing war in Gaza, CBS8 reports. Several Jewish groups also reportedly announced their decision to pull away from Pride this year over her "repeated amplification of violent antisemitic rhetoric."

Her views -- which many have deemed antisemitic -- have caused friction before. In April, her Cornell University "Slope Day" performance was cut due to what the university described as her "anti-Israel" stance.

Then, in May, the "Think of Me" hitmaker's Central Park show was scrubbed over reported safety concerns, with New York City Mayor Eric Adams cryptically noting ... "We're not the first to have looked at this performer and talked about the cancellation."

Kehlani hasn't let the controversy silence her -- she doubled down on her pro-Palestinian views at the 2025 American Music Awards in May, stating ... "If people are blowing up and being murdered at mass rates … it should be as easy as breathing to say, 'Hey, this shouldn’t be happening.''

She reacted to the San Diego Pride news on her Instagram Story Friday -- her message is loud and clear ... she's simply not bothered.

Sharing why they pulled out, UC San Diego said in a statement ... "We strongly condemn Antisemitism and stand firm in our commitment to promoting inclusivity and respect for all individuals, including our Jewish students, faculty, staff and patients."

San Diego Pride offered up a response, noting that while "disappointed," they "respect the decision of sponsors who have chosen not to participate in this year’s San Diego Pride programming."