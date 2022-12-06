Kehlani & Black Panther's Letitia Wright Grind Dance in London Club

Play video content

Kehlani and 'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright turnt up in London last night ... and currently have the Internet buzzing with a mix of fever and FOMO!!!

Video surfaced Tuesday of Kehlani, artist Dreya Mac, DJ Noodles and the rest of her clique partying it up inside Fabric London nightclub following her show at O2 Academy Brixton.

The Afrobeats vibes were on 10, and so were Kehlani's dance moves when she backed that thang up on Letitia!!!

Although the clip did look rather steamy, Kehlani's girlfriend 070 Shake was on hand for the festivities, so the moment wasn't anything but fun amongst friends.

The Internet seems to be convinced Letitia is dating model Eva Apio ... who was also in the building setting fire to the roof.

Eva the girl in the pink. If Eva and her aren’t dating they definitely doin somethin. She definitely not dating Kehlani. Either way it’s a whole lotta gay shit goin on and I love it. pic.twitter.com/9i3weCQV3g — KD 🏳️‍🌈 (@individualKay) December 6, 2022 @individualKay

There will be plenty more opps for club hops soon.

