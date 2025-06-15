Idris Elba -- Good Genes or Good Docs?! Zaddy!

One fatherly smoke show we gotta put on blast for this year's Father's Day: Idris Elba!!!

How are you not "OBSESSED" with his looks over the years?!

Here is a 31-year-old version of the handsome lad from London at the premiere of HBO's "The Wire" back in 2004 (left). Playing Stinger Bell thrusted him into the spotlight as one hot, hunky actor!

And, more than two decades later the hot daddy recently put his soft smiles and devishly handsome looks on display during the SXSW Music Festival in London (right).

Yes, he's talented but Mr. Elba has made his hot mark in Hollywood with his eye-catching appearance through the years.