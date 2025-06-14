What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

From goin' deep on "The Pirates of The Caribbean" to hittin' the red carpet for the "Deep Cover" premiere, do you think you've got what it takes to put your finger on the minor changes in these two Johnny Depp pics?!

Earlier this week, the hot actor hit the Tribeca Festival in NYC and flashed a wave to the cameras, as he made his way through some tatted spectators ... Before the clock strikes midnight and Father's Day is officially here, go ahead and score the differences!