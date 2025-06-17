'16 and Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis Missed Son's Funeral, Showed Up Late

Whitney Purvis missed her late son Weston Jr.'s funeral last week after showing up late and getting turned away ... TMZ has learned.

A source close to the "16 and Pregnant" star tells TMZ ... Whitney was devastated after she was turned away from the Georgia funeral home last Saturday where her 16-year-old son Weston Jr. was being honored.

According to the source, Whitney was told by her baby daddy, Weston Gosa Sr., the funeral service for their late son would begin at 4 PM. But when Whitney arrived at the chapel, she says she was told the service had already started at 2 PM -- and she wasn't on the guest list.

The source claims the funeral home staff asked Whitney and her family to leave the property, and no one from her side was allowed in.

Whitney's ex is telling TMZ a different story. He claims he informed everyone -- including Whitney -- the viewing was scheduled from 2 PM to 4 PM, with the service set to begin right at 4. He says he called Whitney personally a week in advance to invite her and made it clear the event would be tightly monitored with a strict guest list.

Gosa says Whitney didn’t arrive until after 4:15 PM, and by that time, the service was underway, and the chapel doors were locked. He says the funeral director told her it was too late to enter, sparking a heated reaction from Whitney outside.

According to Gosa, Whitney began messaging him around 5:10 PM -- accusing him of being "evil" for keeping her out. When she later claimed she hadn’t been on the guest list, Gosa says he texted her a photo showing she was on it. He also says her own family members -- including her mom, aunt, and uncle -- did attend, arriving around 3 PM.

Despite the drama, Gosa says he and his wife Amy chose to buy Whitney a separate urn containing some of Weston Jr.’s ashes as a gesture of compassion.