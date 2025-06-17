Luigi Mangione’s Job, Daily Life Revealed by Former Jail Mate

Play video content X/@MDaddea3894

Luigi Mangione's celebrity status isn't going to his head inside his NYC prison -- according to his former prison mate, who says he's just a regular dude with a cleaning job!

Michael Daddea -- who reportedly spent two days in MDC Brooklyn for federal firearm charges before getting out on a $250,000 bail -- claims he met Luigi as soon as he entered the clink ... and they became fast pals.

Daddea said in a since-deleted social media post first reported by the New York Post that Luigi was a shower cleaner ... though he didn't spend too much time cleaning up, and would often peruse the New York papers to see if he made the news.

The pair became friends in March, even receiving charcoal crosses on their foreheads together for Ash Wednesday on March 5. Daddea claimed they even ate all their meals together, noting ... "We would just eat, bulls**t."

Daddea didn't say what they liked to eat, but in a letter of gratitude published by Mangione last week, he revealed he was thankful for Thursdays -- when chicken is served -- Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. He also sent love to his cellmate for dealing with his piles of newspapers.

Daddea thinks Mangione took to him because he and another inmate nicknamed "V" actually knew who he was. Daddea theorized ... "I guess he must have seen another white kid and he was like, 'Finally.'"

Unlike Daddea, Mangione is still locked up in federal prison in NYC as he awaits his trial, which is expected to start sometime in 2026.

He pleaded not guilty to federal stalking and murder charges connected to the Dec. 4 shooting death of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson.

His case has become quite the spectacle, drawing national media attention and sparking widespread debate.

His case is so popular, it inspired the currently running "Luigi the Musical" -- which premiered to a sold-out crowd in San Francisco last week.