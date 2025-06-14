Luigi Mangione Musical Premieres, Features Diddy and Sam Bankman-Fried

Luigi Mangione, Diddy and Sam Bankman-Fried walk into the same prison ... yes, this has happened IRL, but it's also the premise of a new musical that has premiered in San Francisco!

"Luigi: The Musical" premiered at the Taylor Street Theater in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Fran this Friday, and get this -- the show was sold out!

Luigi is the star of the musical -- which makes sense, 'cause the satirical comedy discusses the theme of violence and how it's sensationalized by the media. Not pointing any fingers, of course!

And, as mentioned, he is joined by versions of Diddy and Sam ... all played by members of the local comedy scene.

Actor and writer Caleb Zeringue told CNN the idea was inspired by an open mic night, when somebody mentioned that all three of these men were inmates together at MDC Brooklyn.

Bankman-Fried is currently serving a 25 year prison sentence for a litany of financial fraud charges, and as you know, Diddy is standing trial right now in one of the biggest cases in the history of the entertainment business. Mangione is likely to begin his trial in early 2026 for charges stemming from the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Hard to say if the musical will ever make it to Broadway, but both the creators and audiences seem to be enjoying the concept thus far.