Diddy Trial Highlights from 23rd Day of Testimony

Diddy's trial got the whole courtroom buzzing Friday ... but, it had nothing to do with testimony -- it was all about the arrival of another music legend.

Kanye West showed up at Friday morning ... drawing a tons of eyes -- and quite a few cameras -- as he dapped up Diddy's son Christian on the way into the courtroom.

However, Ye left the trial after only about 10 minutes ... even though court officials opened up a whole other overflow room just for him to watch the proceedings.

As for the action inside the courtroom Friday ... Jonathan Perez -- one of Diddy's former assistants -- was the star witness, and he talked about setting up the room for "king nights." King nights are the name Diddy's staff gave to the infamous freak-offs.

Perez testified that he put a series of products -- including honey -- inside the rooms where the action happened.

Jonathan also testified about cleaning up the rooms which were slick with baby oil and lubricant ... telling the court that he fell down twice while cleaning one of the rooms.

Judge Arun Subramanian -- spotted hear leaving the court after a long day -- has a lot to think about this weekend, too ... 'cause he revealed he may dismiss Juror #6 because of questions about whether he's a New York City resident.