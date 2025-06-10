Luigi Mangione Reflects on 27 Things He's Grateful for After 27th Birthday

Luigi Mangione is reflecting on all the good in his life despite being in jail awaiting trial for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson ... and he's got 27 things on his mind.

In an electronic communication sent from MDC Brooklyn, the notorious detention center where Luigi is being held, Luigi lists 27 things he's grateful for after turning 27 years old.

Luigi shouts out his friends, family, legal team, cellmate and legions of fans around the globe ... thanking folks for donating $1 million towards his defense and sending him money so he can make some big purchases at the jail commissary.

Mangione lists a few books he's reading, dishes on what he's listening to in his cell and even shouts out the corrections officers and staff at MDC Brooklyn.

He says on Thursdays he eats chicken with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and tells his Vegan fans, "Sorry ... it's the realest food here, and I need my strength."

Luigi also gives a special shoutout to "Latinas For Mangione."

