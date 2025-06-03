Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Ask Judge to Unshackle Him for Future Court Appearances

Could You Free Up His Hands Though???

Luigi Mangione's legal team's working to free their client one body part at a time ... because they're now asking a judge to unshackle his hands in the courtroom for future appearances.

According to a letter sent to the judge in the case, Mangione's side -- led by Karen Friedman Agnifilo -- is requesting Mangione be allowed to wear court-appropriate clothes instead of a prison jumpsuit, and not have to put on a bulletproof vest.

They also want the restraints taken off his hands ... arguing all of the shackles and prison garb unfairly prejudice his ability to get a fair trial.

Mangione's lawyers say their client isn't a threat to anyone in the courtroom ... claiming he's been a model prisoner record since he was taken into custody in December.

The lawyers insist the high-profile nature of the case means leaving him in restraints and prison clothing -- even during the pretrial phase -- could be reported on in the media and could unduly influence potential jurors.

As you know ... Mangione was arrested and charged with murder after the December shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in NYC.