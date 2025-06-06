Taylor Lorenz Examines Luigi Mangione Manifesto, How It Relates to Trump Bill

Play video content TMZ.com

Taylor Lorenz has opinions about the Luigi Mangione case ... and she's dissecting what she thinks he really meant in newly revealed manifesto blurbs.

The journalist, podcaster and ex-Washington Post columnist tells us what stood out to her in newly released documents of Luigi's alleged manifesto about the targeted killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson -- and how that casts Luigi's initial motivations in a whole new light.

Catch the clip ... Lorenz dives deep into the text, pointing out we clearly knew this was an alleged motivated killing from the beginning, but Luigi chose a route leading to as little violence as possible ... how thoughtful of him.

Taylor says we have to be glad that he didn’t bomb the healthcare company's headquarters, because there could have been a lot more casualties.

Lorenz highlights how these writings express Luigi's desire to mitigate the death toll -- and is shocked that Mangione was able to allegedly carry out his plan without more destruction.

One other thing that stood out to Lorenz is the way he talked about “normies” needing to take action into their own hands.

She explains Luigi's motivation to allegedly take this sort of action was meant to be memorable ... which has come to light in these new notes.

TL acknowledges one of Luigi’s points, saying, "We have this murderous and barbaric healthcare system, and the mainstream media and people in power need to wake up and start acknowledging how barbaric it is."

Lorenz adds she doesn’t think there will be backlash about President Trump's proposed new budget, dubbed the "One Big Beautiful Bill," because she says this all started with Biden. In her opinion, we should dismantle the healthcare system as a whole.