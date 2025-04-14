Taylor Lorenz Reveals What Her Verdict Would Be If She Was on Luigi Mangione Jury

Play video content TMZ.com

Taylor Lorenz is inserting herself into the Luigi Mangione case -- well, hypothetically -- 'cause she’s weighing in on what her verdict would be if she had a seat on that trial jury.

The ex-Washington Post columnist swung by "TMZ Live" Monday ... and we grilled her on which route she'd go on Luigi's fate -- guilty with the death penalty, guilty with prison time, or not guilty via jury nullification. Let’s just say, it wasn’t an easy call for the outspoken journo.

Check it out ... Taylor tells us she's firmly against the death penalty, so that one’s off the table -- but when it comes to the other two options, she’s torn ... because we haven't seen the potential evidence presented yet.

In fact, she never quite lands on a firm answer -- she’s caught up weighing all the angles, like Luigi’s alleged motive, which has earned him hero status in some circles. But, she points out the jury’s job is to stick to the facts presented and make the call based on cold, hard evidence. As you know, Luigi's been charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street in December.

You'll remember, Taylor garnered fierce controversy in the wake of Thompson's murder after folks interpreted one of her social media posts as her calling for more violence against healthcare execs -- but despite this, she makes it clear to us she’s not out here calling for all healthcare execs to be gunned down in the street.