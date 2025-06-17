Red Sox Notify Cops Of Craig Breslow Doxxing After Rafael Devers Trade

Boston Red Sox exec Craig Breslow has been on the receiving end of a ton of backlash after trading away star player Rafael Devers ... to the point where his home address was published online -- and now cops are aware of the situation.

Newton Police tell TMZ Sports ... after Devers was dealt to San Francisco, the department was "notified by representatives from the Boston Red Sox Organization that some members of the Red Sox have been victims of doxing on social media due to a recent trade."

While cops were tipped off, NPD added it is not investigating any online threats.

Fans of the nine-time World Series champions have been PISSED after the ex-slugger was shipped off to the San Francisco Giants following their series sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Breslow -- who won a World Series with Boston in 2013 -- spoke with the media Monday night to talk all about the deal. Despite fans making it seem like the season is over, Breslow thinks it may end up working out well for Beantown ... as the move now allows for more flexibility.

"I do think that there's a real chance that at the end of the season, we're looking back, and we've won more games than we otherwise would have."