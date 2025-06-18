Stars Eating Sushi for Sushi Day ... This Is How They Roll!

This Is How

It's National Sushi Day, and we've handpicked celebs who love gettin' their hands on some savory sushi ...

Plating a variety of rolls, actor Dwayne Johnson packed on the goods and Kali Uchis posed pretty at a Japanese restaurant, rockin' a "Sushi Victim" tee ...

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has the look of "are you happy to sashimi?!" She may be a sushi 'Savage' but she sure is classy n' bougie with her decadent display of grub!

And check out Kara Del Toro takin' a timeout from her bikini-slayin' ways to get her pretty lil' hands on her robust rolls of choice!