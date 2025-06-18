Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stars Eating Sushi for Sushi Day ... This Is How They Roll!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Stars Who Love Sushi
It's National Sushi Day, and we've handpicked celebs who love gettin' their hands on some savory sushi ...

Plating a variety of rolls, actor Dwayne Johnson packed on the goods and Kali Uchis posed pretty at a Japanese restaurant, rockin' a "Sushi Victim" tee ...

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has the look of "are you happy to sashimi?!" She may be a sushi 'Savage' but she sure is classy n' bougie with her decadent display of grub!

And check out Kara Del Toro takin' a timeout from her bikini-slayin' ways to get her pretty lil' hands on her robust rolls of choice!

Keep calm and eat sushi with celebs ... It's just so soy good!

